Advertisement

Customize Alerts

Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 7:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Customize Your Alerts

Be the First to Know

Customize your app alert settings and get notifications about information that is important to you. We’ve broken up our alerts into custom categories (listed below). You can fine tune your notifications so that you only receive the information that’s most important to you.

BREAKING: These are the things you really need to know. They are the huge stories - the breaking news that matter to you. You don’t get too many of these, so when you do, you’ll know they’re important.

TRENDING: Not every good story is a breaking news story. We use this category to highlight less time-sensitive stories that you won't want to miss.

CLOSINGS: Enable custom closings notifications and we'll send you a note when class is cancelled for the day.

SPORTS: Don't miss the latest stories about our hometown favorite teams.

LIVE REMINDERS: You’ve heard the expression, “Well, you just had to be there…” There are some moments you don’t want to miss. So, when there’s something you just have to see on TV, or when we’re live streaming local events or severe weather coverage, you’ll know what’s on.

Latest News

Business

Home remodeling sees uptick during the pandemic

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:57 PM MDT
|
By Emily Elisha
If you’re looking to remodel your home, you aren’t alone. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an uptick in home remodeling projects.

Local

Mobile crisis unit in the works

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:52 PM MDT
|
By Emily Elisha
A mobile crisis unit would allow mental health professional to deescalate crisis situations

News

Return to work bonus applications start second week

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:48 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Return to work bonus applications start second week. A Twin Falls restaurant encounters obstacles.

Page

App Support

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:52 PM MDT
App Support

Latest News

News

Magic Valley businesses feeling strain of coin shortage

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:51 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Due to a national coin shortage, businesses may be asking their customers to use exact change or a card when paying.

News

Many small businesses find new ways of doing business remotely

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:30 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Garrett Hottle
Both large and small businesses are continuing to adapt to their operations to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Twin Falls business open among COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:49 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Two twin falls businesses are opening up new locations among the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Magic Mountain set to reopen this weekend with Magic Valley Bowhunters event

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:49 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Magic Mountain set to reopen this weekend with Magic Valley Bowhunters event. The mountain has been closed since the spring

Business

New York puts Idaho on travel restrictions list

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:20 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
New York state puts restrictions on travelers from the gem state. Idaho travelers must self-quarantine for 14 days

Page

Request a Closings Code

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:59 PM MDT
Closings