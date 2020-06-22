AAA warns about the dangers of drowsy driving

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) - As Idaho and the nation continue to open back following shutdowns from the coronavirus AAA is reminding drivers to be safe as they hit the roads again.

One major issue AAA wants to remind the public about is the dangers of driving while drowsy.

About 96 percent of drivers say that drowsy driving is very or extremely dangerous, but just 29 percent think that drowsy drivers risk being caught by the police. Nearly one-quarter of the respondents admitted to driving at some point in the past 30 days while being so tired that they had a hard time keeping their eyes open.

“There is a lot of mythology around, well if I have the radio on or the window down or things like that, I’m not gonna fall asleep. Those things are really more of a placebo, they don’t really work that well.” said Matthew Conde, Public & Government Affairs Director for AAA.

In previous AAA research, drivers who skipped just two or three hours of sleep began to exhibit the same poor driving behaviors as people who were over the legal limit for alcohol.

