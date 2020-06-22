UPDATE: Amber Alert for east Idaho boy cancelled

SHELLEY, Idaho (KMVT) - Law enforcement look is looking for the mother of a boy who was reportedly abducted from an eastern Idaho residents.

Law enforcement canceled an Amber Alert about an hour after it was issued Monday afternoon for a 10-year-old Gage Thomas Joslin. Law enforcement said the boy was located safe.

Law enforcement initially believed Gage was taken by his non-custodial mother Chelsi Lynn Urias. Bingham County Sheriff’s Office believed the child to be in imminent danger.

Bingham County Sheriff’s Office were initially looking for a white 2007 Ford Explore with license plate No. 8B MG610. Police found the vehicle abandoned and believe Urias may now be traveling in a silver Audi.

Urias is described as a 32-year-old white woman with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-fee, 5-inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. Her hair is possibly died blue and cut short, and she has multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call 208-785-1234.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.