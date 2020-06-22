Advertisement

Frontier Pediatrics partners with Crush the Curve to increase COVID-19 testing

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) -Crush the Curve and Frontier Pediatrics have partnered up to increase COVID-19 testing opportunities in the Magic Valley.

The goal is to increase testing for more data for positives and negatives and returning to work,” said Corinne Bartschi, a nurse practitioner at Frontier Pediatrics. “That’s kind of the main goal of Crush the Curve is creating access, there was not a site in the Magic Valley for Crush the Curve Testing, so we reached out to Crush the Curve to partner with them, to be the site in the Magic Valley for COVID-19 testing.”

Frontier Pediatrics is doing acute testing and Antibody Testing.

“Crush the Curve does sort of recommend that you go on to https://crushthecurveidaho.com/ com so you can fill out a questionnaire that directs you to the best kind of testing, so for example if you had a cough and fever and congestion and you were worried about COVID-19 you would want the nasal swab testing rather than the Antibody testing,” said Bartschi.

The testing is open to everyone, whether you are showing symptoms or not.

You don’t have to go into your doctor and say I want to get tested and you don’t have symptoms. There is a lot of barriers to testing, and Crush the Curve is basically trying to eliminate those barriers so more people can be tested and we can get people back to work,” said Bartschi.

To get tested, you have to make an appointment at Frontier Pediatrics. There is a 20 dollar co-pay, and then your insurance will be billed for the rest.

We’ve done about 500 tests and that includes PCR testing which is the acute infection, and the IGG testing, our rate of the IGG being positive is about 8% and our rate of the acute infection is about 12%.

