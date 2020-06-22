Home of the Hummingbirds open for the summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) - Deep in the Sawtooth National Forest lies the home of the hummingbirds, a buzzing sight that is only available from the middle of April to the end of September.

Every Friday for the past 8 years Bob Bird and John McManus make the trek to through the South Hills to the Shoshone Basin where they clean out and refill the hummingbird feeders with sugar water.

“This is known and loved by hundreds of people, they come up here, day trip, the campers, everybody the home of the hummingbirds has grown throughout the years,” said John McManus, one of the volunteers.

Amalgamated Sugar donates all the sugar for the feeders, and Girl Scout Troop 153 recently made benches for the visitors.

“We had 4 benches, donated last year, by troop 153 Girl Scouts in Twin, we thank them and their leaders and Franklin Building Supply who donated all the materials for it, they are really heavy duty, really nice benches,” said Bob Bird, another volunteer.

Listening to the birds fly around your head is a peaceful spot for a day trip or a picnic lunch.

This is a nice getaway, nice for a day trip,” McManus said.

While most of the feeders have been bought with donation money, some people leave them on the journey out there, which Bob and John will refill each week.

“It’s a joy actually coming up here,” said Bird.

