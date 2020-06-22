Advertisement

Idaho company chosen for space accelerator program

Paul Dlugosch, the Chief Executive Officer of Natural Intelligence explains being chosen for Techstars Starburst Space Accelerator program and what makes the work at Natural Intelligence in Boise unique.
Paul Dlugosch, the Chief Executive Officer of Natural Intelligence explains being chosen for Techstars Starburst Space Accelerator program and what makes the work at Natural Intelligence in Boise unique.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Garrett Hottle
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT) - Idaho company natural intelligence has been chosen to the Techstars Starburst Space Accelerator company. The space accelerator program is a mentorship-driven program that focuses on the next generation commercial space technology companies and frontier related technologies.

Matt Kozlov is the managing director of the Techstars Starburst Space Accelerator program and explained the program.

“My job is to find and invest in the most incredible founders in the industry,” Kozlov said. “We invest in and for my program that is in space and adjacent industry.”

Kozlov explain the program has a wide range of partners including NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the U.S. Air Force, Lockheed Martin, Maxar Technologies, SAIC, and Israel Aerospace Industries North America.

The program itself is a three-month-long experience, and seeks to help the 10 companies chosen for the program achieve two years of commercial growth within 13 weeks by pairing them with mentors and industry leaders.

“Those mentors job is to find the right product market fit, find customers, grant opportunities, partnerships, and to help these companies grow very rapidly,” Kozlov said.

Among the 10 companies involved in this years space accelerator program is Natural Intelligence located in Boise, Idaho. Paul Dlugosch is the CEO of Natural Intelligence, and has worked for companies such as Hewlett Packard and Micron Semiconductor,.

“How close you get to the operation of the human brain is really what everybody is trying to achieve, it is the ultimate machine for intelligence,” Dlugosch says. “So all the companies in our industry are trying to get a better realization of how a human being becomes intelligent.”

Dlugosch says the work he’s doing at Natural Intelligence aims to separate the mathematics from the equation of artificial intelligence.

“Natural intelligence has developed systems that almost entirely eliminate mathematics. To my knowledge nobody else in the world is doing this.

Dlugosch say his technology has very broad applications not only in space but s such as space exploration, but also in the medical field.

“Artificial intelligence today is capable of informing medical researchers at a very basic level,” Dlugosch explains. “For example, breast cancer is someone likely to develop breast cancer or likely to stay benign? Our system not only gives those signals with high accuracy but also explains why an individual patient may have become malignant. And the reason that excites me is if we can give this much higher rate of medical information to a researcher, that is going to accelerate the time to discovery for therapeutics, or even cures to some of the largest diseases humanity faces.”

This years space accelerator program has different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dlugosch said while he’s still in the early stages of the space accelerator program, it has already shown that creating a tech-startup company is possible outside the realm of Silicon Valley.

“I’ve not left Boise and I just believe that overtime, Silicon Valley is going to lose its grip on being a tech capital,” Dlugosch said. “And its going to be great for communities like Twin Falls and Boise, and different areas, where you can actually to build these great companies, and show the center of innovation is spreading.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Bars, nightclubs to close in Ada County after major spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By CBS2 Staff
Ada County health officials will be closing all bars and nightclubs in Ada County after a major spike in COVID-19 cases.

News

The Bureau of Land Management is asking for your help in preventing wildfires.

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Kade Atwood
BLM is asking the community to help prevent wildfires.

News

Home of the Hummingbirds open for the summer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Deep in the Sawtooth National Forest lies the home of the hummingbirds, a buzzing sight that is only available from the middle of April to the end of September.

Regional

UPDATE: Amber Alert for east Idaho boy cancelled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Law enforcement look for an abducted child from eastern Idaho.

Latest News

Safety

AAA warns about the dangers of drowsy driving

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
As Idaho and the nation continue to open back following shutdowns from the coronavirus AAA is reminding drivers to be safe as they hit the roads again.

National

Museum to remove Theodore Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy

Updated: 7 hours ago
The American Museum of Natural History is removing a statue of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man on his sides after objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

International

WHO chief warns world leaders not to 'politicize' pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
The World Health Organization reported late Sunday the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

National

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Inside the 19,000-seat BOK Center in Tulsa, numerous seats were empty. The city fire marshal's office reported a crowd of just less than 6,200 in the arena.

National

Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer
NASCAR two weeks ago said it would ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and venues following a call from Wallace, the series' only full-time Black driver in the Cup Series.