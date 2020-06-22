Advertisement

Last step of Canyon Springs Grade Rockfall Mitigation Project underway

Recreators asked to avoid the area for a couple of days
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) - The last step of the Canyon Springs Grade Rockfall Mitigation Project is underway.

The rockfall mitigation project began three years ago.

The project was aimed to make the drive down to Centennial Park safer.

First, they worked on the rockfall mitigation, putting up a mesh containment net on the canyon walls.

Now, they have been working on re-paving the road down to the park.

Monday and Tuesday they are completely re-paving both sides of the road.

The city of Twin Falls is encouraging people to avoid the grade for the next two days because the construction workers need the space to work and get the road done as quickly as possible.

“Huge appreciation for this community, because that’s such a popular area down there, the canyon, the water ways, certainly this weekend, for Father’s Day we had a lot of people taking their kayaks down there, and we want that to be open and accessible,” said Josh Palmer , spokesman with the city of Twin Falls. “It’s a healthy way for people to recreate, but we also want to make that road safe, and it’s going to be, at long last, it will be finished, and we encourage people once it’s completed to go down and check it out.”

If everything goes according to plan, Palmer says it will be complete by the end of the day Tuesday.

