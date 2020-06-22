The Bureau of Land Management is asking for your help in preventing wildfires.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) -

A hot and dry summer, and more people on vacation, is causing concern for fire officials.

BLM’s Deputy Director for policy and programs says 87 percent of wildfires across the county are caused by humans.

People accidentally start wildfires during numerous activities, so the public is asked to help reduce ignitions from causes such as campfires, debris burning, equipment use or even from an automobile's hot tailpipe scorching dry grass.

Additionally, people who live near wildlands should prepare their homes and communities for wildfire.

BLM says a few simple landscaping techniques can greatly improve a home’s survivability during a wildfire event.

