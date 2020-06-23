Bureau of Reclamation lowers water in search effort of missing Twin Falls swimmer, BASE jumper

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) - After a plea from a missing BASE jumper’s family, the Bureau of Reclamation lowered water levels.

Officials with the bureau want people to know they heard the request of Austin Carey’s family.

Brian Stevens, the manager for the Bureau of Reclamation’s Upper Snake River Basin office, sent us his response to concerned citizens.

“Thank you for your email regarding the reduction of flows out of Milner Dam in response to recovery efforts for Austin Carey. “First, we at the Bureau of Reclamation understand the emotional strain this tragedy has placed on Austin’s family and friends, and we recognize this is a difficult time for everyone. “As soon as we received notice of the incident, we began working with area water and power managers and the Jerome County Sheriff’s Department to coordinate changes to our operations in support of recovery efforts. Fortunately, we have some flexibility in our operations this time of year. “Together, we identified and began implementing a strategy to ratchet down river flows, which were at approximately 5,000 cfs at Twin Falls. We began reducing flows Monday, June 22; the last reduction in river flows was observed at Pillar Falls beginning around 1 pm Tuesday, June 23. By about 7 pm on June 23, we anticipate achieving a flow target of 1400 cfs at Twin Falls, which will remain in place through Wednesday, June 24. These reduced flows will allow the recovery team to resume efforts while remaining safe. “We appreciate the leadership of Jerome County Sheriff’s Department and will continue to maintain close coordination with the Sheriff’s Department and water and power managers throughout the recovery efforts.”

Carey, a known Twin Falls BASE jumper, went missing Thursday after reportedly swimming near Pillar Falls.

KMVT is following this effort and will keep the public updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.