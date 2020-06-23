Canyon Springs Golf Course sustains damage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) - A local golf course is looking for answers, after encountering vandalism over the weekend. Someone drove across the 17th green at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls, wreaking havoc.

The incident allegedly happened late Friday night, early Saturday morning.

The general manager, Brandon Otte says there are rocks missing from the roadside, making it easy access for someone to drive across.

He believes they have a lead on who committed the act, they just want them to come forward.

Canyon Springs Golf Course is looking for those responsible for driving over the 17th green. (Canyon Springs Golf Course)

Otte said, “I do want to encourage whoever did this, we are going to catch you, so I encourage you to come forward, to man up or woman up, whatever you want to call it. Give me a call at Canyon Springs Golf Course and let’s make this right. it’s silly, it’s dreadful and it’s unacceptable.”

Otte anticipates it’s thousands of dollars worth of damage and will take a while to repair.

He said the right side of the green is okay to play, as they have the battle of the border tournament this weekend.

