Facial recognition in today’s environment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) - On June 10, Amazon announced it would put a hold on police use of its facial recognition software, a reversal of its long-time defense of law enforcement’s use of the technology.

The announcement came as activists have been voicing concern that facial recognition could lead to unjust arrests during demonstrations against police brutality, racial injustice and the death of George Floyd. That has some asking if more companies should be joining the ranks of Amazon against police use of what some believe is controversial technology.

The CEO of Approyo Chris Carter spoke with KMVT about this issue and said it all depends on the companies, but he believes law enforcement should be able to use facial recognition with caution.

“I do believe that organizations such as the Federal Bureau of Investigations, ATF, police departments who have a strong IT staff should and can use this in a respectable and safe manner,” Carter said. “If they’re doing so as such. I do know some of the applications were just used in regards to some of the riots. Now I believe there is a difference between a protest and a riot.”

He said there were rioters who did damage to a facility and they were captured on facial recognition technology. And those individuals were tracked through national databases. He said those are legal, with government and police offices allowed to use them.

“And then to be able to gather that information to make sure a proper arrest is made and then go through the due-process of an individual within that process,” Carter said.

He did add that from a national and global standpoint, there are individuals that want to do harm to countries, companies or individuals so the technology can be used to protect civilians and companies but it has to be done without going too far.

