Noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage was there since 2019, feds say

No federal charges will be filed
Driver Bubba Wallace takes a selfie with himself and other drivers that pushed his car to the front in the pits of the Talladega Superspeedway prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020. In an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR’s only Black driver, dozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents nearby tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Federal authorities say a noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway over the weekend had been there since 2019.

No federal charges will be filed.

“The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week,” a joint statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI said.  “The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019.”

A crew member for Richard Petty Motorsports discovered the noose Sunday at the Alabama race track. NASCAR was alerted and contacted the FBI, which sent 15 agents to the track to investigate. They determined no federal crime was committed.

“The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws,” the statement said. “We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

