Fire crews respond to Twin Falls house fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) - Fire crews respond to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Twin Falls.

The Twin Falls Fire Department, Rock Creek Protection Fire District and Magic Valley Paramedics responded at about 1 p.m. to a home near Bracken Street North and Falls Avenue.

A KMVT News staff on-scene saw smoke coming from the back of the home and near a porch, and fire crews were working at the back of the home and roof area.

Twin Falls Police Department also responded and a KMVT News staff saw them directing traffic. One lane of traffic is currently blocked on Falls Avenue and only the westbound lane is flowing. People are advised to avoid the area while crews work.

KMVT will updated with more information at is becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.