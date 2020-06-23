Former investment firm CEO sentenced for defrauding clients

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The former head of an Idaho investment firm has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for wire fraud after prosecutors said he over-billed clients by more than $9 million.

Forty-nine-year-old David Hansen was sentenced on Friday. He was the majority owner and CEO of the Idaho Falls-based Yellowstone Partners LLC in 2018 when he was charged with wire fraud. He later pleaded guilty and agreed to pay restitution.

That amount will be set during a hearing later this month.

