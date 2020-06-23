Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:35 AM MST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Latest News

Legal

GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 10:12 AM MDT
Copyright Complaint Info

Legal

Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 7:51 AM MST
Terms of service

Legal

Gray Television, Inc. Privacy Policy

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 7:27 AM MST
Privacy policy

About Us

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 7:02 AM MDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.

Latest News

About Us

Download the KMVT Weather app

Updated: Apr. 3, 2018 at 3:45 PM MDT
See Links Below to Download the App

About Us

Martin Canyon fire continues to burn near Bellevue

Updated: Jul. 24, 2017 at 5:49 PM MDT
|
By Kelsey Souto
The fire was caused by someone target shooting with illegal bullets in area that wasn't clear of fuels.

About Us

Search on for Twin Falls city human resource director

Updated: Nov. 10, 2016 at 2:03 PM MST
|
By Paul Johnson
The city of Twin Falls has begun the process of searching for a Human Resources Director.

Download Our App

Updated: Aug. 29, 2016 at 6:31 PM MDT
See Links Below to Download the App

About Us

Twin Falls City Council preps for potentially opening

Updated: Jul. 21, 2016 at 6:58 PM MDT
|
By Jeffrey Dahdah, KMVT
With Don Hall's likely County Commissioner election victory, Mayor will have to appoint a replacement.

About Us

Wearing blue for law enforcement

Updated: Jul. 14, 2016 at 7:04 PM MDT
|
By Cristle Jose
Officers across the magic valley honored those who were slain in Dallas today.