KMVT Weather Forecast

Thanks to high pressure we’ll experience warmer temperatures and dry conditions, at least through today. Some of the inland northwest we’ll have their hottest day of 2020, while here at home it doesn’t look we’ll get there. High temperatures today in the Wood River Valley will be about 4-5 degrees warmer in the mid 80s. In the Magic Valley, it looks like we’ll land close to the 90 degree mark. Looks like we’re in for another summer day here in southern Idaho. High temperatures today in the magic valley well approach the 90 degree mark and we just might get there. In the wood river valley, hot as well with highs in the mid 80s. wind speeds shouldn’t be as strong today either in the 5-10 mph range at least through the morning. Depending on the time in which a mid week cold front arrives, Tuesday or today, could be the hottest of the week. However, it looks like it won’t arrive until Wednesday evening. Therefore, expect warmer Wednesday highs in the mid to lower 90s with a slight chance of p.m. isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in both the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley as that cold front arrives. Temperatures on the Thursday and Friday, will cool down by about 4-5 degrees resulting from Wednesday evening’s front. For the weekend, another cold front will arrive which appears will have a bigger impact on our temperatures going into next week.

TUESDAY: Sunny and hot in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley

High: 90 Low: 58

Mountains: 82 Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly – partly sunny and hot in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley with a slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in both regions.

High: 95 Low: 61

Mountains: 85 Low: 57

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley with a slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in both regions.

High: 89 Low: 61

Mountains: 82 Low: 53

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley.

High: 89 Low: 61

Mountains: 82 Low: 53

SATURDAY: Sunny skies in both the Magic Valley and Wood River valley.

High: 93 Low: 59

Mountains: 81 Low: 54

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley with a slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in both regions.

High: 78 Low: 50

Mountains: 75 Low: 40

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley with a slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in both regions.

High: 71 Mountains: 61

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.