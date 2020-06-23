KMVT Weather Forecast

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIC BRILL – EVENING UPDATE

Monday, June 22nd, 2020

High pressure is going to dominate the weather pattern in Southern Idaho over the next few days before a weak cold front moves through the area on Thursday morning.

Prior to that cold front moving through, temperatures will look to gain a few degrees for afternoon high temperatures on Tuesday, and then again for Wednesday. This will result in Wednesday’s high temperatures likely be in the lower to middle 90s for the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region, while the Wood River Valley will be able to climb into the middle 80s.

The incoming cold front will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms area-wide on Wednesday evening. Thursday will have a little bit better of a chance of rain as the cold front completely moves itself through the region, and that will also help knock temperatures down a few degrees as well.

This incoming cold front is also going to bring in some breezier weather that is expected to last more often than not for the end of the week, into the weekend and even into early next week. Sustained winds appear to have a good probability of being within the 10-20 mph range more often than not during the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday-Sunday. Since sustained winds will be in that general range, it wouldn’t be a surprise if some wind gusts were over 35 mph, especially within the Northern Magic Valley.

Temperatures will have the ability to climb back to above average values on Friday and Saturday as an area of high pressure develops. This does not appear to be lasting all that long, as a cooler body of air will arrive in Southern Idaho for Sunday and Monday. It is possible that afternoon high temperatures from Saturday to Monday could be about 25° cooler.

Of course, aside from dropping temperatures quite a bit, breezy weather will continue to linger around Southern Idaho, and the chance of showers and storms will start to pick-up as well. Sunday and Monday both have the potential to have some showers around, but of course, this is also a few days out, and many things can (and will) change between now-and-then. With that said, there has been some pretty good consistency over the past 7-10 days that the end of June and beginning of July could feature below average temperatures.

While it obviously gets tougher and tougher for really strong cold fronts to move through Southern Idaho and drop temperatures off quite a bit, having a pair of them move through within a relatively close amount of time will result in this. Over the next handful of days, temperatures will likely be at or above average, but some cooler conditions do look to be in Southern Idaho as the end of the month comes about!

MONDAY NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Low: 58. Wind: Southwest 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Low: 51. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 89. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. High: 84. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 61. Winds: West to South 5-10 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 55. Winds: West to North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon/evening rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. High: 93. Low: 62.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon/evening rain shower and/or a thunderstorm and warm. High: 86. Low: 54.

THURSDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. High: 83. Low: 59.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. High: 82. Low: 51.

FRIDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies and breezy High: 85. Low: 62.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 81. Low: 53.

SATURDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy. High: 88. Low: 60.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies and breezy. High: 82. Low: 50.

SUNDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. Breezy and a bit cooler. High: 73. Low: 48.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies. Breezy and cooler. High: 73. Low: 40.

MONDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. Breezy and a bit cooler. High: 70. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Cooler temperatures are expected. High: 67.

