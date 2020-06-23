Advertisement

Twin Falls Public Library reopens with precautions

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:53 PM MDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) -the twin falls public library is back open again with some new restrictions.

the library is having limited hours, they are open from 10 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday.

They also are encouraging patrons to wear masks. While they have removed all seating in the library, patrons can still come in and look for what books they want and use the computers, but leave as soon as possible.

“We’re excited, it’s nice to have people, when we reopened our doors a lot of people said it’s nice to be back and be able to browse, we like to see people come back, but we want to make for sure that everybody is safe and we are creating a safe environment,” said Tara Bartley, the Twin Falls Library director.

They are also working on making home delivery available for people who are not able to come into the library, they can get the books delivered to their house.

