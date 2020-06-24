Advertisement

Woman dies after industrial accident at Lamb Weston in Twin Falls

One person is dead following an industrial accident this morning at Lamb Weston in Twin Falls.
One person is dead following an industrial accident this morning at Lamb Weston in Twin Falls.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:12 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) - One person is dead following an industrial accident Wednesday morning at Lamb Weston in Twin Falls.

Twin Falls County Corner Gene Turley tells KMVT the victim has been identified as female 48-year-old Twin Falls resident Sadia Kawa. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning in Boise. KMVT reached out to the Lamb Weston and a representative said they could not provide a comment at this time.

Turley said Kawa’s family had been notified.

Lamb Weston is a frozen potato product producer with plants worldwide.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fishing

Chinook salmon fishing canceled for 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
The Idaho Fish and Game announced this week that there will be no Chinook fishing season on the South Fork of the Salmon River for 2020.

Coronavirus

BBB warns people of potential contact tracing scam

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
A common scam that is going around right now, is the contact tracing scam.

Community

Minidoka Memorial Hospital awarded sterile processing certification

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Minidoka Memorial Hospital has recently been awarded the sterile processing department certification.

State

Idaho inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Idaho governor Brad Little has announced as of Wednesday afternoon an inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19

State

Idaho governor hosts Idaho Rebounds press conference on Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi and Vanessa Grieve
Idaho Gov. Brad Little plans to host a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the state reopening plan in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 12 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

COVID pandemic forces LDS missionaries to be reassigned

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Thousands of missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints have had to return home from their missions, to be reassigned to another area in their home country.

Consumer

Gas price increases start to slow down

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
After more than a month of skyrocketing gas prices, drivers were finally able to catch their breath this week.

News

1,500 food boxes to be given to Twin Falls County residents in-need

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The COVID-19 global health threat has caused struggles for several across Idaho, and now the county of Twin Falls is offering some relief to those financially impacted and possibly struggling to keep food on the table.

News

1,500 food boxes to be given to Twin Falls County residents in-need

Updated: 16 hours ago
The COVID-19 global health threat has caused struggles for several across Idaho, and now the county of Twin Falls is offering some relief to those financially impacted and possibly struggling to keep food on the table.