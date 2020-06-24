Woman dies after industrial accident at Lamb Weston in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) - One person is dead following an industrial accident Wednesday morning at Lamb Weston in Twin Falls.

Twin Falls County Corner Gene Turley tells KMVT the victim has been identified as female 48-year-old Twin Falls resident Sadia Kawa. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning in Boise. KMVT reached out to the Lamb Weston and a representative said they could not provide a comment at this time.

Turley said Kawa’s family had been notified.

Lamb Weston is a frozen potato product producer with plants worldwide.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.