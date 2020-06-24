1,500 food boxes to be given to Twin Falls County residents in-need

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) -The COVID-19 global health threat has caused struggles for several across Idaho, and now the county of Twin Falls is offering some relief to those financially impacted and possibly struggling to keep food on the table.

Twin Falls County, in partnership with Mustard Seed Ministries and the city of Twin Falls, will work in coordination with the USDA Corona-Virus Food Assistance Program and the Idaho Food Bank, to offer up to 1,500 food boxes to families.

“I think it is very important to serve the community during a time of need, and something as basic as food is critical to families being able to function during this time when they maybe out of work or unable to purchase groceries or pay the rent,” said Mustad Seed Ministries director of operations Liz Mandelkow.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m., anyone can drive through the Twin Falls County West parking lot, and each family will be given two boxes — one with produce and the other with meats and dairy. All products are purchased from local farmers and growers.

“There is no question that there is always as struggle here in the area,” said County Commissioner Brent Reinke. “So here in Twin Falls County, we want to be able to fill that gap by supporting our local growers, supporting our farms, our producers, at the same time getting that food into the households of folks that live here in the Magic Valley especially here in Twin Falls County.”

They ask all attendees to enter the County West Parking lot from Addison Avenue West, and to stay in their cars and follow directional signs and volunteer flaggers.

“If it wasn’t for our city partners helping us, it would make it difficult for us to pull this off,” Mandelkow said. “So we want to make sure we thank everyone who is stepping up to help.”

