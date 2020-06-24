Animal expert gives advice for controlling dog’s anxiety when returning to work

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) -Working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic may have had some benefits for people.

Some say they can get more done, and then there is the time spent with their furry friends.

But as people return to the office, their dogs may find themselves confused and anxious with the change of schedule.

Dogs thrive on routine, and a change in their schedule could cause them to be anxious or destructive.

“Maybe initially make a gradual change, as far as more frequent home visits if it’s possible or even have family members checking in on dogs,” Szanto said.

Every dog will react differently to a change in routine, from biting to chewing to barking.

“Then you can have others that turn to chewing up things, and that’s a sign of anxiety, then you have others that can turn to digging, trying to get out of the house,” Szanto said.

If people are worried about their dog adjusting to the new routine, there are things they can do.

“Just kind of have a little family plan on going home, and who is staggering lunches, do a little check up and see how they are doing, maybe throwing a ball at noon,” Szanto said.

