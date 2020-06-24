BBB warns people of potential contact tracing scam

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The COVID-19 crisis has brought about a rise in scams, and the Better Business Bureau is encouraging people to be cautious.

A common scam that is going around right now is a contact tracing scam.

People will get a a text or robo-call telling them they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and ask them for more information.

Jeremy Johnson says that the health department will never ask for your personal information, and it is better to never give it out over the phone.

“There are contact tracing calls are being made by public health officials, but you just need to be able to discern which is a real call and which is not,” Johnson said.

A real contact tracing call will tell you their badge number and they will never name the person who has supposedly infected you with the virus or ask for your personal information.

