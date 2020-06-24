CSI lands one of Idaho’s top softball products

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) - The Idaho Gatorade Softball Player of the Year is joining CSI this coming school year as well.

Gracie Walters just signed with CSI as a pitcher.

The College of Southern Idaho has just signed the Idaho Gatorade Softball Player of the Year. (CSI)

She excelled at Ridgevue High School, finishing with a 48-15 record in the circle and 784 strikeouts with an 0.73 ERA.

Walters currently plays for the Northwest Bullets organization.

Her team is ranked 18th in the nation by FloSoftball.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.