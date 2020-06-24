Advertisement

CSI lands one of Idaho’s top softball products

Gracie Walters is a 2020 graduate of Ridgevue High School.
By Brittany Cooper
Jun. 24, 2020
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) - The Idaho Gatorade Softball Player of the Year is joining CSI this coming school year as well.

Gracie Walters just signed with CSI as a pitcher.

She excelled at Ridgevue High School, finishing with a 48-15 record in the circle and 784 strikeouts with an 0.73 ERA.

Walters currently plays for the Northwest Bullets organization.

Her team is ranked 18th in the nation by FloSoftball.

