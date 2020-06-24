Advertisement

Gas price increases start to slow down

"Drivers may be ready to hit the road."
Gas prices tap the breaks... for now
Gas prices tap the breaks... for now(KOTA)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:36 AM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) - After more than a month of skyrocketing gas prices, drivers were finally able to catch their breath this week.

The national average went up just three cents per gallon in the last week, while prices in Idaho were up just two cents. Across the country, 30 states saw an average increase of only a penny or two, as drivers strike a difficult balance between the desire to travel and the need to exercise caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a very challenging situation right now,” says AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde. “Drivers may be ready to hit the road, and their preferred destination may be open in some cases, but other places along the route may not be, at least for the time being. The good news this week is things have kind of leveled off. We’re a little bit calmer this week, we’re giving people kind of a chance to catch their breath. Really what it comes down to, it’s really a situation of we’re a lot better off than we were this time last year.”

While U.S. gasoline demand dipped to 7.87 million barrels per day, about 21 percent lower than this time last year. Conde says if more states continue to re-open demand will increase, particularly as family and friends attempt to gather for the 4th of July weekend.

Currently Idaho has a average gas price of $2.33, which is 22 cents more than a month ago, but 73 cents less than a year ago. The national average gas price is $2.13, which is 19 cents more than a month ago, but 53 cents less than a year ago.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fishing

Chinook salmon fishing canceled for 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
The Idaho Fish and Game announced this week that there will be no Chinook fishing season on the South Fork of the Salmon River for 2020.

Coronavirus

BBB warns people of potential contact tracing scam

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
A common scam that is going around right now, is the contact tracing scam.

Community

Minidoka Memorial Hospital awarded sterile processing certification

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Minidoka Memorial Hospital has recently been awarded the sterile processing department certification.

State

Idaho inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Idaho governor Brad Little has announced as of Wednesday afternoon an inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19

State

Idaho governor hosts Idaho Rebounds press conference on Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi and Vanessa Grieve
Idaho Gov. Brad Little plans to host a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the state reopening plan in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 12 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

Breaking

Woman dies after industrial accident at Lamb Weston in Twin Falls

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
One person is dead following an industrial accident this morning at Lamb Weston in Twin Falls.

News

COVID pandemic forces LDS missionaries to be reassigned

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Thousands of missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints have had to return home from their missions, to be reassigned to another area in their home country.

News

1,500 food boxes to be given to Twin Falls County residents in-need

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The COVID-19 global health threat has caused struggles for several across Idaho, and now the county of Twin Falls is offering some relief to those financially impacted and possibly struggling to keep food on the table.

News

1,500 food boxes to be given to Twin Falls County residents in-need

Updated: 16 hours ago
The COVID-19 global health threat has caused struggles for several across Idaho, and now the county of Twin Falls is offering some relief to those financially impacted and possibly struggling to keep food on the table.