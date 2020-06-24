Gas price increases start to slow down

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) - After more than a month of skyrocketing gas prices, drivers were finally able to catch their breath this week.

The national average went up just three cents per gallon in the last week, while prices in Idaho were up just two cents. Across the country, 30 states saw an average increase of only a penny or two, as drivers strike a difficult balance between the desire to travel and the need to exercise caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a very challenging situation right now,” says AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde. “Drivers may be ready to hit the road, and their preferred destination may be open in some cases, but other places along the route may not be, at least for the time being. The good news this week is things have kind of leveled off. We’re a little bit calmer this week, we’re giving people kind of a chance to catch their breath. Really what it comes down to, it’s really a situation of we’re a lot better off than we were this time last year.”

While U.S. gasoline demand dipped to 7.87 million barrels per day, about 21 percent lower than this time last year. Conde says if more states continue to re-open demand will increase, particularly as family and friends attempt to gather for the 4th of July weekend.

Currently Idaho has a average gas price of $2.33, which is 22 cents more than a month ago, but 73 cents less than a year ago. The national average gas price is $2.13, which is 19 cents more than a month ago, but 53 cents less than a year ago.

