Advertisement

Georgia measure would stop officials mailing ballot requests

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks with a reporter at a conference of local election officials in Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks with a reporter at a conference of local election officials in Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.(AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
By BEN NADLER
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee approved legislation Wednesday that would prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election.

If it makes it through both chambers and gets Gov. Brian Kemp's signature, it could take effect ahead of November's general elections.

To protect voting rights during the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, sent absentee ballot applications to nearly 7 million active registered voters for the state's June 9 primary elections, enabling huge numbers to avoid having to vote in person. That contributed to increased turnout, with turnout particularly high among Democrats.

The election was marred by problems after poll workers dropped out in fear of getting infected and their replacements had trouble with new voting equipment, contributing to hours-long lines in some locations.

Soon after Raffensperger sent ballot applications to all voters, House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican from Blue Ridge, expressed concern that it could be bad for the GOP, telling news outlet Fetch Your News in April that expanded use of mail voting "will be extremely devastating to Republicans and conservatives in Georgia." Ralston later walked back those comments and said his concerns are about the potential for ballot fraud. Historically, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting.

Senate Bill 463 proposes several changes to Georgia election law, including giving county election officials leeway in deciding how many voting machines they'll need for certain elections. It was amended Wednesday morning in the House Governmental Affairs Committee to include language that would block Raffensperger's office as well as counties from proactively mailing out absentee ballot applications.

Raffensperger pushed back in a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying that "By a wide margin, voters on both sides of the political spectrum agree that sending absentee applications to all active voters was the safest and best thing our office could do to protect our voters at the peak of COVID-19. Some seem to be saying that our office should have ignored the wave of absentee voting that was clearly coming."

Several groups, including the NAACP and Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, were quick to condemn the legislation as well, saying in a joint statement that "localities, as well as the state, should maintain as many possible tools in their toolbox to promote vote by mail generally and certainly in the midst of a raging, ongoing health crisis."

Republican Rep. Shaw Blackmon, chairman of the committee, said the change is meant to help county election officials avoid being flooded with absentee ballot applications, as happened in some counties before the June 9 primary.

"There's no attempt in any way to remove the ability to request or vote in this particular manner," Blackmon said. "It just is a capacity issue."

Rep. Renitta Shannon, a Democrat from Decatur on the panel opposed to the change, said she was concerned about how the bill would effect county election offices.

“The secretary of state has already said that he is not going to send out proactively absentee applications,” Shannon said. “This ties the hands of local governments if they want to do that to help in their elections.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Masks, travel restrictions, testing ramp up as coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Elaine Kurtenbach
American hospital administrators and health experts warn that politicians and a public tired of being cooped up are letting a disaster unfold.

Coronavirus

Report: ‘Baffling’ errors at Mass. vets home where nearly 80 died of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alanna Durkin Richer
The reports alleges officials at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home packed dementia patients into a crowded unit as the virus began spreading and failed to properly isolate veterans already sickened with the disease.

National

Despite rivalry, Buffalo Bills fan donates kidney to save New England Patriots fan

Updated: 3 hours ago
Leading up to the surgery, the Patriots fan's life was filled with daily dialysis treatments, just struggling to keep her kidney disease from worsening.

National

Man donates kidney to stranger and rival football fan due to social media post

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Leading up to the surgery, the recipient's life was filled with daily dialysis treatments, just struggling to keep her kidney disease from worsening.

National

GRAPHIC: Boy, 7, recovering from shark attack at Fla. beach, his mother says

Updated: 5 hours ago
Although the 7-year-old is in good spirits after the attack, he says he will more than likely stick to the swimming pool once healed.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Mom warns other parents after son bitten by possible shark at Fla. beach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Although the 7-year-old is in good spirits after the attack, he says he will more than likely stick to the swimming pool once healed.

Fishing

Chinook salmon fishing canceled for 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
The Idaho Fish and Game announced this week that there will be no Chinook fishing season on the South Fork of the Salmon River for 2020.

National

WikiLeaks founder Assange faces new indictment in US

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
A new Justice Department indictment says WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sought to recruit hackers at conferences in Europe and Asia to provide his anti-secrecy website with classified information.

Coronavirus

‘Coming back and biting us’: US sees virus make a comeback

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT and JUAN A. LOZANO
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

National Politics

Senate GOP police bill hits roadblock, as Dems seek changes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Congress is at a standoff over policing legislation, as Senate Democrats prepare to block a Republican proposal Wednesday as inadequate.

National

Democrats squash GOP police reform bill

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
A Republican policing reform measure collapsed in the Senate on Wednesday when Democrats lined up to block it after criticizing the legislation as an inadequate response to nationwide calls for action to address police misconduct and racial injustice.