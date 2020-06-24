Advertisement

Hess, Katheryn Anna

Demaray Funeral Service
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GOODING — Katheryn Anna Hess, 86, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home in Gooding.

Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

