Hess, Katheryn Anna

GOODING — Katheryn Anna Hess, 86, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home in Gooding.

Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.