Idaho governor hosts Idaho Rebounds press conference on Thursday

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho Gov. Brad Little plans to host a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the state reopening plan in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Little’s plans to discuss the Idaho Rebounds Path to Prosperity plan at noon from the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise.

The conference will be streamed live to the public through Idaho Public Television. KMVT will also have coverage of the press conference with a link to the livestream in this story.

Idaho barely entered Stage 4 of the four-stage reopening plan on June 13. On Monday, Central District Heath Official in western Idaho announced Ada County would be moving back to Stage 3 of the plan after seeing an increase in coronavirus cases.

We want Idahoans back to work! 60-70% of folks on unemployment are making more than they did at their job because of... Posted by Governor Brad Little on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

