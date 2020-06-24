Idaho inmate tests positive for COVID-19

KUNA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Idaho Gov. Brad Little has announced as of Wednesday afternoon an inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19

In a press release, the governor shares Idaho as being one of the last states to have a confirmed coronavirus case in the inmate population.

Little said the Idaho Department of Correction has had several months to prepare for a positive case and take the necessary precautions to reduce the likelihood of spread. He is confident that the plan IDOC has in place will meet the health and safety needs of all inmates and employees who work with them.

