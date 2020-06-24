Advertisement

KMVT Weather Forecast

A look at the forecast for Southern Idaho
By Garrett Hottle
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIC BRILL – EVENING UPDATE

Wednesday, June 24th, 2020

A weak cold front has brought some showers and thunderstorms to Southern Idaho on Wednesday evening, and those look to last through the day on Thursday.

The best chance of rain will be in the higher terrain, meaning that the South Hills of Cassia and Twin Falls Counties, as well as the Sawtooth and Central Mountains will see more showers and storms. No severe weather is expected, some stronger winds, lightning/thunder and intervals of moderate-to-heavy rain are possible. This will be on top of already breezy conditions region-wide. While the higher elevation locations do have the best chance, it would not be a surprise if the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region saw some showers and storms during the early morning hours of Thursday, thanks to the incoming cold front.

Over the past few months, whenever cold fronts have moved through Southern Idaho, it usually takes at least another 24 hours for the precipitation to clear itself out. This looks to be the case yet again, as some isolated showers are expected to linger in the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region for Thursday, while a better chance of rain is expected in the Wood River Valley (an South Hills, for that matter as well).

Temperatures will be down about 5-10° for afternoon highs on Thursday compared to that of Wednesday (thanks to the cold front, of course!). They will climb another few degrees for Friday, and then another couple of degrees for Saturday. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected within Southern Idaho to end the work week, and begin the weekend. Breezy weather is also going to be in play on Saturday.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, yet another cold front is expected to slice through Southern Idaho, and this is going to drop temperatures a bit more than the first cold front. Afternoon high temperatures around the region are going to only be able to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s, and the chance of showers and storms will be back as well. To make matters worse, sustained winds of 10-30 mph do look to be possible.

It is worthwhile to note that if the timing can work out correctly for Sunday night into Monday morning, areas above 7,000 feet could see some snow on the second to last day of June. Of course, 7,000 feet is higher than that of every town and city within Southern Idaho, but if you do plan on going to somewhere like Stanley on Monday morning, you will want to keep this in mind. Temperatures as a whole for Monday will struggle to even reach the upper 60s.

The last two days of the seven-day forecast feature temperatures slowly but surely warming back-up, as well as slight chances of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected as well.

As stated a few times this week, if you enjoy warm conditions, take advantage of Thursday, Friday and Saturday! Those of you that enjoy cooler weather conditions will like Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, while Wednesday will somewhat be a middle ground for everyone! The past few weeks (and months, for that matter) have been interesting within Southern Idaho, and the next week will continue that trend!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, generally before midnight. Low: 55. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Not quite as warm. High: 85. Winds: West 10-20 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm. High: 83. Winds: North to West 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Low: 59. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Low: 52. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. High: 90. Low: 63.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies and warm. High: 85. Low: 54.

SATURDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies, hot and breezy. High: 92. Low: 59.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies and warm. High: 87. Low: 54.

SUNDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. Windy and quite a bit cooler. High: 71. Low: 48.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and quite a bit cooler. High: 67. Low: 42.

MONDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. High: 67. Low: 47.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. High: 62. Low: 41.

TUESDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. High: 72. Low: 51 WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. High: 66. Low: 44.

WEDNESDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. Warmer. High: 79. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. Warmer. High: 74.

