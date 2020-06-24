Advertisement

KMVT Weather Forecast

June 24, 2020 PM Update
By Garrett Hottle
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:28 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Garrett Hottle

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Today will be the hottest day of the week with high temperatures expected to land in the mid 90s in the Magic Valley and mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley. For the most part we should see partly to mostly sunny skies today, but there is a chance for some isolated rain showers and potentially strong thunderstorms to develop due to today’s heating later in the afternoon. IF we do see some of these thunderstorms develop this afternoon/evening, it will be important to keep an eye out for potentially strong wind gusts up to 50 mph and small hail. Today’s warm temperatures will be followed by cooler conditions on Thursday, as a morning cold front rolls into the area. Temperatures on Thursday will be 5-10 degrees cooler than today, and we’ll see breezier winds (10-25 mph) to round out the week.

‘<a href=“http://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/” target=“_blank”><b> For the latest on all warnings and advisories in Southern Idaho click here… </b></a>

-----------------------------------------------

TUESDAY NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Low: 61. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Low: 55. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm during the afternoon/evening. Hot. High: 93. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm. High: 87. Winds: West 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm before midnight. Low: 63. Winds: West 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showera and thunderstorms. Low: 55. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm and breezy. High: 84. Low: 58.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm and breezy. High: 82. Low: 52.

FRIDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies and a little bit breezy. High: 88. Low: 63.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. It will be a little bit breezy as well. High: 81. Low: 54.

SATURDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds through the day and breezy. High: 88. Low: 59.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Developing clouds through the day and breezy. High: 83. Low: 51.

SUNDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. Breezy and quite a bit cooler. High: 68. Low: 48.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and quite a bit cooler. High: 67. Low: 42.

MONDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and cool. High: 70. Low: 48 WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Cool. High: 65. Low: 41.

TUESDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. Below average temperatures are expected. High: 72. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Cool. High: 63.

