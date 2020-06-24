Luttmer, Theodore “Ted” Gardner

WENDELL — Ted G. Luttmer, 58, a resident of Wendell, Idaho, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

Ted was born on July 10, 1961 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Gerhard and Janet Luttmer.

He was educated in Hagerman and Wendell.

He married Margaret Vulk on May 3, 1986 in Jerome, Idaho and they later divorced.

He is survived by: his mother - Janet Luttmer of Wendell; a son - Justin Luttmer of Kuna, ID; a daughter - Heather Hanrahan of Caldwell, ID; three brothers - Gerhard (Lori) Luttmer of Hagerman, Scott (Sandi) Luttmer of Hagerman and Steve (Kandie) Luttmer of Jerome; two sisters - Connie (Larry) Scarrow of Jerome and Tina (Trent) Siler of Twin Falls; four grandchildren - Ava, Joshua, Conner and Logan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father - Gerhard Luttmer; grandparents - Theodore and Olive Gardner, and Johan and Roelfje Luttmer.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman.

Family members and friends may call from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel in Gooding.

To view full obituary and leave condolences, please visit demarayfuneralservice.com

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.