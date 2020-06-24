Minidoka Memorial Hospital awarded sterile processing certification

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Minidoka Memorial Hospital has recently been awarded the sterile processing department certification.

The sterile processing department at Minidoka Memorial Hospital is in charge of making sure each instrument is clean before each surgery.

“Your instruments that we use on you during surgery are sterilized and then shelved and ready for the next surgery, and this process allows us to do this process correctly, and make sure that every instrument is sterile,” said Amy Davis, the manager of surgery at Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

The hospital currently has a 0% infection rate.

“I believe we are the first Critical Access Hospital in the state of Idaho to receive that certification and one of the first in the nation,” said the CEO Tom Murphy.

The certification gives patients confidence before they head into surgery.

“To trust in us that we know what we are doing in the sterilization area, and when you come in and have surgery, our stuff is sterile and you can trust that it’s sterile and you aren’t going to get an infection from that,” Davis said.

For the CEO of the hospital, this shows how hard the staff works to provide quality care.

“I have felt for years that we are delivering excellent care, and I felt that way when I first came here, and it was important for me to demonstrate to the community that we could measure up to some of the accreditation standards,” Murphy said.

While nonemergency surgeries were put on hold for a while, they are back at it again.

“We test every patient before they come in, and then after the test, they have to quarantine for three to five days before they come in for surgery,” Davis said.

