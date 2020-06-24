Advertisement

Police: Woman sets up dad to be robbed, but her brother accidentally catches suspect

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:32 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA/CNN) – A Pennsylvania woman is accused of sending men to rob her father, but investigators said the men didn’t get away with it, thanks to the victim’s son.

Dennis Paul Stiffey said he simply can’t understand why it happened.

"Yes indeed, it just gutted me," he said.

The soon-to-be 82-year-old was allegedly attacked and robbed by Lawrence McLaughlin, 41, and Maurice Terrell Patterson, 44, inside his Fairfield Township home.

The pair allegedly duct-taped Stiffey’s legs and hands and put a pillowcase over his head.

“I was laying on the couch and I felt them coming down on me,” Stiffey said. “I thought they were going to kill me.”

State Police said the two stole $1,900 in cash, and that Patterson took off in a getaway car, leaving McLaughlin all alone.

McLaughlin was later roaming around nearby Bolivar, Pennsylvania, looking for a lift. Someone was willing to give him a ride, but according to State Police, this is where McLaughlin should have kept his mouth shut.

Behind the wheel of the car was Ken Stiffey, the victim’s son, who knew about what happened to his dad.

“Well, this guy, he started spilling his guts, and Ken said to himself, ‘OK, now is the time to dig deeper.’ So, he did,” Dennis Stiffey said.

“And this guy was telling him, ‘Yeah, we went to a party up in a little shack up on the hill there.’ And he said, ‘That was the slickest $1,900 we ever got.’”

Ken Stiffey kept his cool and called troopers after dropping McLaughlin off at a convenience store, where he was arrested.

Patterson was later arrested near Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

According to investigators and the victim, the mastermind behind the alleged robbery was Dennis Stiffey’s own daughter and the girlfriend of Patterson: Michelle Veronica Stiffey.

“If she’d have asked, I’d have given her money if she needed it,” Dennis Stiffey said. “If Michelle would have just asked, said, ‘Dad, I need a couple hundred,’ I’d have given it to her.”

McLaughlin, Patterson and Michelle Stiffey all face several charges, including robbery, assault and conspiracy.

Copyright 2020 KDKA via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 5 minutes ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the Justice Department’s unusual dismissal request.

National Politics

Barr to testify as Democrats examine DOJ politicization

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday he will testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month for the first time as the panel examines whether he has inappropriately politicized the Justice Department.

National Politics

Senate GOP police bill hits roadblock, as Dems seek changes

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Congress is at a standoff over policing legislation, as Senate Democrats prepare to block a Republican proposal Wednesday as inadequate.

News

1,500 food boxes to be given to Twin Falls County residents in-need

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The COVID-19 global health threat has caused struggles for several across Idaho, and now the county of Twin Falls is offering some relief to those financially impacted and possibly struggling to keep food on the table.

National

Miley Cyrus says she’s been sober for 6 months

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The 27-year-old singer made the revelation in an interview with Variety.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Travelers to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut are told to isolate if coming from high-infection states

Updated: 57 minutes ago
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that travelers to his state, Connecticut and New Jersey from states with rising coronavirus rates must isolate for 14 days.

News

1,500 food boxes to be given to Twin Falls County residents in-need

Updated: 1 hour ago
The COVID-19 global health threat has caused struggles for several across Idaho, and now the county of Twin Falls is offering some relief to those financially impacted and possibly struggling to keep food on the table.

Coronavirus

Some states break virus records as US caseload grows anew

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT, NICK PERRY and KEN MORITSUGU
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

National

NerdWallet: 6 do’s and don’ts when saving money during a crisis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Tierney, NerdWallet
Whether or not your financial situation has changed since the start of 2020, you may benefit from these saving strategies.

National

Rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage was coincidence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
NASCAR moved quickly when one of Wallace's crew members discovered a rope shaped like a noose in their garage stall. The sanctioning body called in federal authorities, who ruled Tuesday the rope had been hanging there since at least last October and was not a hate crime.

VOD Recordings

Officials discuss Snake River water safety

Updated: 1 hours ago
With multiple recent water accidents around Pillar Falls, it is important to understand the importance of water safety.