Twin Falls County Weed Control offers help to community for dealing with noxious weeds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) - Twin Falls County Weed Control is encouraging the community to reach out to them when dealing with a property’s noxious weeds this summer.

Noxious weeds are state listed weeds identified through legislature that are not native to the land and are detrimental to the environment, humans and animals. Property owners are responsible for the weeds on their land. Weed Control recommends that if someone is having trouble getting rid of the weeds in their area to contact them or a local weed control service.

“Every county has a noxious weed control superintendent, and everyone one of us are willing to come out and look at your property and let you know what you have, and give you some recommendations,” said Weed Control Superintendent Kali Sherrill.

Common noxious weeds Morning glory Puncturevine Dyer’s woad Canada Thistle

Twin Falls County Weed Control has a list of all noxious weeds on their website and they can be reached at 208-734-9000. Find a list of common noxious weeds here.

