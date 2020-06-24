‘Wake in the Snake’ still scheduled for July

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) - While many events across the nation have been canceled, “Wake in the Snake” is a go for 2020.

The annual wakeboarding competition comes to Burley for the 22nd year. The event will be held July 11 and all the action starts at 9 a.m.

In keeping up with COVID-19 guidelines, a professional cleaning company has been hired to fog the restrooms and tables three times a day.

Plus, hand sanitizer and wipes will be available for the public’s use and everyone is expected to adhere to CDC guidelines.

Idaho Water Sports sent out a survey last month asking the riders their thoughts on the event despite COVID-19, and 25 replied saying they were coming.

Carol Warr, business manager for Idaho Water Sports explained, “it’s a great event for kids to get out in the wakeboarding community, they enjoy meeting new friends. It’s great for the local community to come out, it’s great for the local kids and adults to come out and ride, we have some spectacular riders, so it’s really exciting to watch.”

For those looking to participate, mandatory online pre-registration is required through Idaho Water Sports.

Rivers Edge Golf Course is the host and it’s free to the public.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.