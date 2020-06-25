Chinook salmon fishing canceled for 2020

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Idaho Fish and Game announced this week that there will be no Chinook fishing season on the South Fork of the Salmon River for 2020.

Image of chinook salmon. (KMVT)

Due to low returns, there won’t be enough fish to provide an actual fishing season, as hatchery returns are not projected to meet broodstock needs.

For information about where salmon fishing is available see the Chinook seasons and rules page.

