Crapo, Risch join bipartisan coalition to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Idaho Senators joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 Senators
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Washington, D.C. (News Release)- U.S. Senators for Idaho Mike Crapo and Jim Risch joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 Senators in introducing legislation, S. 4019, to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. If passed, the federal government would observe the holiday in parity with Idaho’s existing recognition of the celebration.
