Advertisement

‘Gone with the Wind’ returns to HBO Max with disclaimer

HBO Max decided to remove &amp;quot;Gone with the Wind&amp;quot; from its library in the wake of police brutality protests prompted by the death of George Floyd. It will eventually return to the service with &amp;quot;a discussion of its historical context.&amp;quot; (Source: WarnerMedia)
HBO Max decided to remove &amp;quot;Gone with the Wind&amp;quot; from its library in the wake of police brutality protests prompted by the death of George Floyd. It will eventually return to the service with &amp;quot;a discussion of its historical context.&amp;quot; (Source: WarnerMedia) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:17 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Gone with the wind” is back on HBO Max, but it is not alone.

The streaming platform made the 1939 film available for viewing on Tuesday, but it also added two additional videos to address the inaccurate and racist historical depictions in the movie: “‘Gone With the Wind:' A Complicated Legacy” and “Hattie McDaniel: What a Character!” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In an introduction to the movie, TCM host Jacqueline Stewart denounces the misrepresentations while examining the film’s historical context.

HBO Max pulled the movie from its platform temporarily two weeks ago amid anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump administration supports another set of coronavirus stimulus payments

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments.

Coronavirus

Mnuchin says next stimulus bill will be 'much more targeted'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments

National Politics

House Democrats to approve police overhaul as Senate stalls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

National

Crapo, Risch join bipartisan coalition to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

Updated: 1 hours ago
U.S. Senators for Idaho Mike Crapo and Jim Risch joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 Senators in introducing legislation, S. 4019, to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Conn.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut

National

US job market’s modest improvement may be stalling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.