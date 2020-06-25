KMVT Weather Forecast

Garrett Hottle

Thursday, June 25, 2020

A frontal system helped bring some changes to our forecast across southern Idaho for today. We saw some shower activity and cloudy skies to start off our Thursday, but as you can see this afternoon most of that cloud cover has diminished and we’re enjoying mostly sunny skies. High temperatures today will be about 5-10 degrees than on Wednesday, landing in the mid 80s in the Magic Valley and upper 70s in the Wood River Valley. Breezy wind speeds will also return across the region as well, and you can expect sustained winds between 10-25 mph.

For Friday, we’ll a brief warm up with high temperatures returning to the upper 80s in the Magic Valley and lower 80s in the Wood River Valley. Breezy conditions are expected again, mainly in the afternoon, between 10-20 mph. For the weekend, pretty consistent temperatures are expected on Saturday, and there’s a chance we could see some isolated showers and thunderstorms ahead of Sunday cold front. That next system will have a larger impact on our temperatures, and bring a greater potential for shower and storm activity across the region as well. Highs in the Magic Valley are expected to land in the mid 70s on Sunday and mid 60s on Monday. In The Wood River Valley, high temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than the Magic Valley on both of those days.

THURSDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 85. Winds: West 10-20 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High: 83 Low: 54. Winds: North to West 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny in the Magic Valley. High: 89 Low: 62.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies and warm. High: 85. Low: 54.

SATURDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies, hot and breezy. High: 92. Low: 59.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies and warm. High: 87. Low: 54.

SUNDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. Windy and quite a bit cooler. High: 71. Low: 48.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and quite a bit cooler. High: 67. Low: 42.

MONDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. High: 65 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. High: 57 Low: 41

TUESDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. High: 73. Low: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. High: 66. Low: 44.

WEDNESDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 77.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY:Sunny skies with a slight chance of showers High: 68.

