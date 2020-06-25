Advertisement

Salute to Farmers: Hidden Valley Organic Dairy Farm

Hidden Valley Organic Dairy Farm in Paul Idaho. The farm started to make the transition to being organic in 2003
Hidden Valley Organic Dairy Farm in Paul Idaho. The farm started to make the transition to being organic in 2003(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:30 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) - After a mile and a half on a dirt road through the rolling green fields in Paul, Idaho, sits Hidden Valley Organic Dairy. A place Managing Member Perry Van Tassell has been since he was a kid.

"We came up to the homestead place and there was about 350 acres that was cultivated and irrigated at that time. And since that time we've added more ground to our farming operation and were farming about 2300 acres of ground now," Van Tassell added.

In 2003, the farm started the three year transition to being organic

“Probably some of the biggest high points of organic milk is that it’s antibiotic free. There is not hormones or antibiotics you can give your animals. They do have to be on pasture so they are kind of grass based. They have to consume 30 percent minimum of their dry matter intake off of pasture for a minimum of 120 days a year,” Van Tassell said

The southern Idaho conditions are perfect for Hidden Valley. Even with the Covid-19 pandemic, the farm didn't take a hit.

"We live kind of in a high desert so our production stays pretty even throughout the year. It doesn't fluctuate a lot seasonally, because we have a great water supply to grow good crops and we have great soil to be able to manage those crops with, so our cows do really well in this climate."

The long days and weeks of farming are worth it for Van Tassell

“It’s a way of life, you get to work with your kids everyday, your kids are working with you and it’s an opportunity to hand down through your generations just like my father handed down me knowledge, and then let me build upon it, I get to do the same thing with my kids,” added Van Tassell.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Minidoka Memorial Hospital awarded sterile processing certification

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Minidoka Memorial Hospital has recently been awarded the sterile processing department certification.

Obituaries

Hess, Katheryn Anna

Updated: 11 hours ago
Katheryn Anna Hess, 86, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home in Gooding.

Obituaries

Luttmer, Theodore “Ted” Gardner

Updated: 11 hours ago
Theodore “Ted” Gardner Luttmer, 58, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home in Wendell.

Obituaries

Bingham, Mekala

Updated: 11 hours ago
On June 13, 2020 Mekala Koyle Bingham (29) loving mother of Grant and Nash and wife of Hank Ray Bingham passed away in a tragic car accident. The Bingham family are residents of Dietrich, Idaho.

Latest News

News

1,500 food boxes to be given to Twin Falls County residents in-need

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The COVID-19 global health threat has caused struggles for several across Idaho, and now the county of Twin Falls is offering some relief to those financially impacted and possibly struggling to keep food on the table.

News

1,500 food boxes to be given to Twin Falls County residents in-need

Updated: 16 hours ago
The COVID-19 global health threat has caused struggles for several across Idaho, and now the county of Twin Falls is offering some relief to those financially impacted and possibly struggling to keep food on the table.

Community

Historic Glenns Ferry Opera Theatre prepares for opening weekend

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM MDT
|
By Jake Manuel Brasil
The Historic Glenns Ferry Opera Theatre is getting ready for opening weekend with new ownership.

Community

Filer graduates celebrate with parade

Updated: May. 26, 2020 at 4:26 PM MDT
|
By Jake Manuel Brasil
Filer graduates were given a unique celebration Saturday evening, in lieu of not being able to gather for a typical ceremony, a parade was organized in their honor.

Community

Honoring veterans across the Magic Valley

Updated: May. 16, 2020 at 3:36 PM MDT
|
By Jake Manuel Brasil
A group known as "Cruisin' for Our Veterans," hosted a parade style celebration for veterans on Saturday.

Community

Mother's day cheer shared throughout Mini-Cassia area

Updated: May. 10, 2020 at 3:15 PM MDT
|
By Jake Manuel Brasil
Senior citizens in the Mini-Cassia area were given an exclusive Mother's Day parade this morning.