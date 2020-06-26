10th Annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley begins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is ready to begin Friday.

The event was originally planned for April, but because of COVID-19 had to be pushed back.

The event takes place from June 26 through July 11.

During that time people can go through the entire city of Twin Falls and look at pieces of art placed outside of different businesses and stores.

One can also vote for their favorite piece at the Magic Valley Center for the Arts anytime during the three weeks. Different artists will win prizes given out at the award ceremony on July 24.

“The locations are kind of dispersed throughout the city,” said the executive director of the Magic Valley Arts Council Erik Allen. “We have really nice central downtown location where there are a bunch of different businesses that are participating, so kind of spiral your way out of there, you can see more locations as you go out onto Second Street, and then you go onto Blue Lakes you will see more works, there is one right in front of KMVT.”

There are 98 locations where art work can be found throughout Twin Falls.

