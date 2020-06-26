Advertisement

Apple closing some stores in 5 states amid coronavirus surge

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:43 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Apple is temporarily closing 32 stores in five states experiencing new spikes in coronavirus.

Apple is closing seven stores in Texas. So far, all the Texas stores affected are in the Houston area. An additional 14 stores in Florida will be closed as of Friday.

This is happening just days after Apple shut down 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Apple temporarily shuttered all of its stores nationally in March and began a phased reopening in May. The company has said it will continue to monitor local conditions for employee and customer safety.

For stores that remain open, Apple is requiring customers to wear face coverings. Apple stores are also doing temperature checks and limiting capacity.

Customers with questions about Apple store closures can visit Apple’s FAQ.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

