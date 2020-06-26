Advertisement

FDA: Your CBD may be illegal

By Layne Rabe
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:09 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As gyms are now open more and more people are getting back to their workout routines, but after weeks away from the gym or typical workouts of many are experiencing more aches and pains.

Some people have been looking to CBD to help speed up recovery from exercise as it does help reduce inflammation and reduce aches and pains. CBD has grown in popularity over the last few years and there are more and more products now on the marker. Unfortunately what many people don’t know is that there is CBD out there that is not legal according to the FDA.

“The FDA has oversight of the CBD industry and the FDA’s guidance has allowed for CBD topical products.” Eric Smart, the CEO of Myaderm said, “It does not allow for ingested products. However, it does not enforce that. You can go and find ingestible CBD products, but technically that’s against the law.”

Smart added there is one FDA approved drug derived from CBD however, it is a prescription for children with seizures.

Smart said it should indicate on the CBD brands website if they are manufactured in an FDA registered facility and show the amount of CBD in them. He also said another indicator that a product id FDA approved, is they will be sold in national retailers.

