Hagerman Chamber of Commerce hosting Open Door Saturday

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:50 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Many small businesses throughout the Magic Valley are opening back up again after forced to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hagerman is hosting open door Saturday to encourage people to support Hagerman’s small businesses.

Many small businesses are opening back up again after being forced to shut down for a few months. the Hagerman Chamber of Commerce is having an event on Saturday to encourage people to support small businesses.

“I think it’s mainly to get more people in town and to help jump start the businesses a little bit since we were all closed during COVID,” said owner of Wild Sweet Pea Boutique Sandee Bates.

Each business will have a balloon outside their door that is participating.

“It’s kind of the rejuvenation if you will of Hagerman after the coronavirus shut down. We have a open door kind of a bingo raffle thing between all the local businesses, it’s been sponsored and set up by the chamber, to hopefully help bring some people down here,” said Mark Stasz, the owner of Fire Pie Pizza.

COVID-19 put a strain on the local businesses.

“It was hard, there was a lot of us that could be open, but there was still a lot of us that couldn’t be open, but it really did slow down business in Hagerman and the foot traffic,” said Bates.

They hope people will come to enjoy the shops, the food and the outdoor activities.

“Hagerman has become a little destination area, we’ve got a lot to offer for recreation, we’ve got great restaurants, we’ve got beer joints, thrift shops, and antique shops and now we have a boutique,” said Bates.

