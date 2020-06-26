Health officials clear up mask misconceptions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -There's been a lot of questions about face masks lately, so putting you first, we talked with south central public health about some of those misconceptions and myths out there.

A lot of people say they don’t like to wear masks, because they get dizzy wearing one for too long.

Brianna Bodily from SCPHD says it all comes down to wearing the right size of mask, and one that you can breathe easily in, and remembering masks are not one size fits all, so you may need to look around for one that works for you, and to be aware of the different thicknesses of them as well.

“Just like when you’re selecting clothes or shoes, that you find a mask that fits you well to avoid things like headaches. Some masks put a lot more pressure behind the ears, some try around the head so you can avoid that other masks are a little bit looser but have stiffer lining so you can make it fit your face without putting pressure on your ears,” Bodily explained.

Bodily also says to ask a doctor if you have any questions or concerns, and not believe something just because you saw it on social media.

“If you have a question, reach out out to your health care provider, go on our website, look it up on the CDC’s website. There’s a lot of information out there for a variety of myths that are really floating around right now. And you don’t have to take some random persons word for it. If you see a meme on social media or a little graphic, that doesn’t mean its true. It’s a really good idea to check with your medical expert that you trust, somebody you know knows what they’re talking about,” Bodily said.

And if you have reusable ones, she recommends having more than one, as you need to wash them every day, and it’s easier to have several than washing the same one every day.

