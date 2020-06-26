Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is experiencing a sharp increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, with 544 new cases reported in a five-day span. A Johns Hopkins University tally shows that brings the state’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to more than 4,000. The state is currently in the fourth and final stage of Idaho Gov. Brad Little's reopening plan, with gatherings of more than 50 people allowed. Last week, the governor indicated he may consider taking a regional, rather than statewide, approach when it comes to whether to order new coronavirus-related restrictions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Attorney General Xavier Becerra has added Idaho to a list of 11 other states where state-funded travel isn’t allowed because he determined that they violate a California law. That 2017 law is intended to guard against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. Becerra on Monday cited two new laws that he says allow discrimination against transgender people. One repeals protections enabling transgender students to compete on athletic teams consistent with their gender identity. The second bars amending birth certificates so they are consistent with the person’s gender identity. Idaho Gov. Brad Little says they are not discriminatory.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The 2020 Idaho primary has resulted in the state’s highest voter turnout in decades in an election conducted entirely though mail-in voting for the first time. The Times-News reports the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office says 335,037 residents voted in the statewide primary. Voting took place using mail-in ballots due to restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The voter turnout of 36.94% was the highest in an Idaho primary since a 41.34% turnout in 1980. There were 906,877 registered voters at the time of the election, an increase of about 19% from 2016.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The former head of an Idaho investment firm has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for wire fraud after prosecutors said he over-billed clients by more than $9 million. Forty-nine-year-old David Hansen was sentenced on Friday. He was the majority owner and CEO of the Idaho Falls-based Yellowstone Partners LLC in 2018 when he was charged with wire fraud. He later pleaded guilty and agreed to pay restitution. That amount will be set during a hearing later this month.