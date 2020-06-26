Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 23.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 1:30 PM Idaho Gov. Little and GOP Sen. Mike Crapo host coronavirus telephone town hall - Idaho Governor Brad Little and Republican Sen. Mike Crapo host statewide AARP telephone town hall to provide information on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Idaho

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 12:00 PM Idaho Gov. Little's public schedule - Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts press conference regarding Idaho Rebounds, Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise (12:00 PM MDT), and answers questions about coronavirus (COVID-19) on Idaho LIVE on Idaho Public Television (8:00 PM MDT)

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 - Thursday, Jul. 02 'Stop Oil Trains' week of action - Wild Idaho Rising Tide, 350 Seattle, Occupy, and Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition hold Stop Oil Trains 2020 training workshops and direct actions to commemorate the Lac-Megantic, QC and Mosier, OR oil train disasters and call for 'immediate bans of all oil extraction and train and pipeline transportation'

Weblinks: https://wildidahorisingtide.org/, https://twitter.com/wildidahort

Contacts: Helen Yost, Wild Idaho Rising Tide, wild.idaho.rising.tide@gmail.com