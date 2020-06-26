Idaho News Coverage Advisory

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

BOISE — Hospitals are preparing for a potential influx of older patients after a recent spike in coronavirus infections among young people visiting bars who are likely to bring the illness home to their parents and grandparents, a health expert said Friday. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 400 words.

SEATTLE — Crews arrived with heavy equipment Friday at an occupied protest zone in Seattle, ready to dismantle barriers set up more than a week ago by demonstrators, but the work was halted when some protesters resisted by climbing atop the makeshift structures. Stefanie Formas, a spokeswoman for Mayor Jenny Durkan, said the city’s goal is to improve access to the area for residents. She said city officials would discuss plans later in the day with protest organizers. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 300 words. With AP Photos.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A petition that called for new rules to limit when the state can kill endangered wolves that prey on livestock was rejected Friday by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission. The petition was filed in May by four conservation groups who sought to prevent conflicts that have led to the killing of 31 wolves in the state since 2012. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 370 words.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Some protesters set fire to a police precinct, vandalized businesses and tried to barricade police officers inside their station during a demonstration early Friday morning that ended with law enforcement using tear gas to disperse the crowd, authorities said. SENT: 430 words. With AP Photos.

FATAL INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT: 1 dead in industrial accident at Idaho potato company plant

PAPER MILL CLOSURE: Closure of paper mill in Usk deals blow to rural county

DOMESTIC TERRORIST RELEASED: Idaho domestic terrorist released early from federal prison