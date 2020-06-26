Advertisement

KMVT Weather Forecast

June 26, 2020 PM Update
By Garrett Hottle
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:19 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Garrett Hottle - Friday Update

Friday, June 26th, 2020

High pressure is once again in control of our forecast and you can expect plenty of sunshine today across southern Idaho. High temperatures will land near 90 degrees in the Magic Valley, and mid to lower 80s in the Wood River Valley. The weekend brings breezier conditions on Saturday, when we’ll see sustained winds between 10-20 mph and gusts as strong as 30 mph. Cloud cover will be on the increase Saturday and present a chance of showers tomorrow evening, ahead of Sunday cold front that will bring more substantial changes to our forecast. We’ll breezy conditions to end the weekend, temperatures 20-25 degrees below normal, and a chance of rain showers and scattered thunderstorms in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Low: 59. Wind: West 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: After some evening showers and storms, turning mostly clear. Low: 53. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. High: 90. Winds: West 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. High: 84. Winds: Southwest to West 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Low: 64. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Low: 54. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies, breezy and hot. High: 91. Low: 57.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies, breezy and warm. High: 86. Low: 50.

SUNDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Significantly cooler and breezy. High: 66. Low: 45.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Significantly cooler. High: 64. Low: 39.

MONDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Cool and a little bit breezy. High: 64. Low: 46.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Overnight snow is possible above 6,500 feet. Seasonably chilly. High: 57. Low: 39.

TUESDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Cool. High: 68. Low: 49.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Cool. High: 61. Low: 41.

WEDNESDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. A bit warmer. High: 78. Low: 51 WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. High: 70. Low: 43.

THURSDAY: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. Warmer. High: 84. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. High: 74.

