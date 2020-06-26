Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. MDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Health experts anticipate influx of older virus patients

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A health expert says hospitals are preparing for a potential influx of older patients after a recent spike in coronavirus infections among young people visiting bars who are likely bringing the illness home to their parents and grandparents. Barton Hill of St. Luke’s Health System says most of the people testing positive recently have been in their 20s and 30s and don't need hospitalization. But he says older adults are more vulnerable. Idaho's daily confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by about 10% to nearly 5,000 on Friday. And the percentage of people testing positive jumped from 2.8% to 7.8% over the last two weeks.

WOLVES-PETITION DENIED

State commission rejects petition to limit killing of wolves

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A petition that called for new rules to limit when the state can kill endangered wolves that prey on livestock was rejected Friday by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission.The petition was filed in May by four conservation groups who sought to prevent conflicts that have led to the killing of 31 wolves in the state since 2012.The conservation groups are the Center for Biological Diversity, Cascadia Wildlands, Western Watersheds Project and WildEarth Guardians.The groups requested rules that would require ranchers to use non-lethal deterrence measures to prevent conflict in an effort to avoid killing wolves.

TRIBES-OIL DRILLING

Blackfeet Nation drafts bill to protect Badger-Two Medicine

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The Blackfeet Nation announced Thursday a proposal to permanently protect the Badger-Two Medicine as a cultural heritage area, shielding it from oil and gas drilling in northwestern Montana. A tribal official says designating the region a cultural heritage area would help permanently protect the area considered sacred. The proposal would continue to allow public access for traditional recreational uses and allow noncommercial timber harvest for forest health and fire protection. A citizen advisory group with tribal and non-tribal stakeholders would also be created to work with the U.S. Forest Service on a long-term management plan.

FATAL INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT

1 dead in industrial accident at Idaho potato company plant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Potato manufacturing company Lamb Weston has announced that an employee at its Twin Falls facility died in an industrial accident this week. The Idaho State Journal reported that Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said 48-year-old Sadia Kawa died in the accident Wednesday. Company spokeswoman Shelby Stoolman said plant is currently closed and an investigation is underway. No other details about the accident were released. Lamb Weston produces frozen potato products in Twin Falls that are sold to retailers across the country.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

COVID-19 is growing in Spokane, and Inslee says wear masks

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The rate of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Spokane has doubled in the past week, and the state’s second-largest city is “”on the edge of a cliff.″ That's according to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday. Inslee met with civic leaders on the Spokane campus of Washington State University.His visit drew a small crowd of protesters against his administration’s proclamation earlier this week requiring people to wear masks when in public. Inslee, who wore a mask during his press conference, said the way to battle the spread of the coronavirus is simple.“”You’ve just got to wear a little cloth on your face,″ Inslee said.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Demonstrators resist as crews arrive at Seattle protest zone

SEATTLE (AP) — Crews arrived with heavy equipment at an occupied protest zone in Seattle, ready to dismantle barriers set up by demonstrators, but the work was halted when some protesters resisted Friday by climbing atop the makeshift structures. The collective of protesters, activists, educators and volunteers in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest was formed after clashes with police who tear-gassed people protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But following several shootings in the area, the mayor said the city would wind down the protest zone, at first by encouraging demonstrators to leave. Talks were expected later in the day between city officials and protesters.